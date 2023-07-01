Noah Fant is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Seattle Seahawks kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Noah Fant Injury Status

Fant is currently not on the injured list.

Is Fant your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Noah Fant 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 63 TAR, 50 REC, 486 YDS, 4 TD

Rep Fant and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Noah Fant Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 72.60 185 18 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 63.61 229 25 2023 ADP - 244 31

Other Seahawks Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Noah Fant 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Broncos 4 3 16 0 Week 2 @49ers 2 2 11 0 Week 3 Falcons 4 4 27 0 Week 4 @Lions 1 1 2 1 Week 5 @Saints 5 3 49 0 Week 6 Cardinals 7 6 45 0 Week 7 @Chargers 3 1 7 0 Week 8 Giants 2 2 19 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 6 5 96 0 Week 10 @Buccaneers 4 3 34 0 Week 12 Raiders 3 3 34 0 Week 13 @Rams 5 4 42 1 Week 14 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 15 49ers 6 5 32 1 Week 16 @Chiefs 3 2 12 1 Week 17 Jets 3 2 40 0 Week 18 Rams 4 4 20 0 Wild Card @49ers 2 1 11 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.