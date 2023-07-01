The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Nick Williams and the Los Angeles Chargers opening the year with a bout versus the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Nick Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not on the injury report.

Nick Williams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 15 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Other Chargers Players

Nick Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Panthers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 4 Bears 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 5 @Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 8 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

