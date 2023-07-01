Nick Niemann and the Los Angeles Chargers will square off against the Minnesota Vikings at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 3 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're looking for Niemann's stats.

Nick Niemann Injury Status

Niemann is currently listed as active.

Nick Niemann 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 8 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Nick Niemann 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Titans 0.0 0.0 8 0 0

