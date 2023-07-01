Nate Hobbs' 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Las Vegas Raiders against the Denver Broncos. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Nate Hobbs Injury Status

Hobbs is currently not on the injured list.

Nate Hobbs 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 72 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Nate Hobbs 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Chargers 0.0 2.0 9 0 1 Week 2 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 3 @Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 Broncos 1.0 1.0 3 0 1 Week 5 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 13 Chargers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 15 Patriots 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 17 49ers 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 18 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

