The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Morgan Fox and the Los Angeles Chargers opening the year with a matchup against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Morgan Fox Injury Status

Fox is currently not listed as injured.

Morgan Fox 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 38 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 6.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Chargers Players

Morgan Fox 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Raiders 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 5 @Browns 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 7 Seahawks 1.0 1.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Chiefs 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 13 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 14 Dolphins 1.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Colts 2.0 2.0 6 0 0 Week 17 Rams 1.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 0.0 1.0 3 0 0

