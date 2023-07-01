Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .778 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He reached base in all six of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBI) in his previous appearance against the Royals.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .270.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.
- Betts has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 24.4% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has driven home a run in 31 games this year (39.7%), including more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- In 60.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (16.7%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|41
|.306
|AVG
|.238
|.393
|OBP
|.351
|.604
|SLG
|.506
|20
|XBH
|21
|11
|HR
|11
|25
|RBI
|30
|33/20
|K/BB
|29/27
|3
|SB
|4
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Lynch gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
