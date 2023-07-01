The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts and his .778 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He reached base in all six of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, two home runs and four RBI) in his previous appearance against the Royals.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -182)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 18 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 47 walks while hitting .270.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is seventh in the league in slugging.

Betts has reached base via a hit in 57 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 24.4% of his games this year, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has driven home a run in 31 games this year (39.7%), including more than one RBI in 19.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

In 60.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (16.7%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 41 .306 AVG .238 .393 OBP .351 .604 SLG .506 20 XBH 21 11 HR 11 25 RBI 30 33/20 K/BB 29/27 3 SB 4

