Mike Williams' 2023 campaign starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Los Angeles Chargers against the Miami Dolphins. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Mike Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Mike Williams NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds

Mike Williams 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 93 TAR, 63 REC, 895 YDS, 4 TD

Mike Williams Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 113.50 119 31 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 134.36 85 20 2023 ADP - 60 24

Mike Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 4 2 10 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 10 8 113 1 Week 3 Jaguars 6 1 15 1 Week 4 @Texans 11 7 120 0 Week 5 @Browns 13 10 134 0 Week 6 Broncos 6 2 17 0 Week 7 Seahawks 9 7 86 1 Week 11 Chiefs 1 1 15 0 Week 14 Dolphins 6 6 116 1 Week 15 Titans 8 4 67 0 Week 16 @Colts 4 4 76 0 Week 17 Rams 10 7 94 0 Week 18 @Broncos 5 4 32 0

