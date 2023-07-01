Mike Williams is +25000 to capture the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 112th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Mike Williams 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

Mike Williams Insights

Williams totaled 68.8 receiving yards per game last season and scored four TDs.

The Chargers called a pass on 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 36.2% of the time. Their offense was 13th in the NFL in points scored.

Los Angeles had the seventh-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (200.4 allowed per game), and it was better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with 269.6 passing yards per game.

All Chargers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Herbert +1100 (3rd in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Joey Bosa +3500 (14th in NFL) Derwin James +8000 (24th in NFL) Austin Ekeler +3500 (24th in NFL) Khalil Mack +20000 (51st in NFL) Keenan Allen +20000 (75th in NFL) Quentin Johnston +25000 (112th in NFL) Mike Williams +25000 (112th in NFL)

