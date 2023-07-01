Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .139 in his past 10 games, 163 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
  • Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

  • Vargas is hitting .199 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 74 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
  • In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 28.4% of his games this season, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (31 of 74), with two or more runs three times (4.1%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 38
.204 AVG .195
.321 OBP .286
.345 SLG .406
11 XBH 14
2 HR 5
15 RBI 16
25/19 K/BB 31/16
1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
  • The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.22).
  • Royals pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.96, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
