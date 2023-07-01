Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .139 in his past 10 games, 163 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.

Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Vargas At The Plate

Vargas is hitting .199 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.

In 50.0% of his 74 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 28.4% of his games this season, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (31 of 74), with two or more runs three times (4.1%).

Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 38 .204 AVG .195 .321 OBP .286 .345 SLG .406 11 XBH 14 2 HR 5 15 RBI 16 25/19 K/BB 31/16 1 SB 2

Royals Pitching Rankings