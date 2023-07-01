Miguel Vargas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 12:23 PM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Miguel Vargas -- with an on-base percentage of .139 in his past 10 games, 163 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Rockies.
Miguel Vargas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Miguel Vargas At The Plate
- Vargas is hitting .199 with 14 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 35 walks.
- In 50.0% of his 74 games this season, Vargas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.5%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 28.4% of his games this season, Vargas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.2% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 41.9% of his games this season (31 of 74), with two or more runs three times (4.1%).
Miguel Vargas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|38
|.204
|AVG
|.195
|.321
|OBP
|.286
|.345
|SLG
|.406
|11
|XBH
|14
|2
|HR
|5
|15
|RBI
|16
|25/19
|K/BB
|31/16
|1
|SB
|2
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.22).
- Royals pitchers combine to allow 96 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
- Lynch makes the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.96, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
