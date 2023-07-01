Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .229 with nine doubles and 11 walks.

Rojas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last games.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 29 of 56 games this year (51.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (19.6%).

In 56 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Rojas has had an RBI in seven games this season.

In 28.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.4%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .221 AVG .236 .292 OBP .247 .279 SLG .281 5 XBH 4 0 HR 0 3 RBI 4 13/9 K/BB 13/2 4 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings