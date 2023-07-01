Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Miguel Rojas -- with a slugging percentage of .400 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Kansas City Royals, with Daniel Lynch on the mound, on July 1 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Royals.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .229 with nine doubles and 11 walks.
- Rojas will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last games.
- Rojas has gotten a hit in 29 of 56 games this year (51.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (19.6%).
- In 56 games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Rojas has had an RBI in seven games this season.
- In 28.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|27
|.221
|AVG
|.236
|.292
|OBP
|.247
|.279
|SLG
|.281
|5
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|4
|13/9
|K/BB
|13/2
|4
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Royals have a 5.22 team ERA that ranks 28th across all league pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lynch gets the start for the Royals, his seventh of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's last time out came on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
- In six games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
