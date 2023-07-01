With +6000 odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Michael Mayer is a long shot for the award (22nd-best odds in NFL).

Michael Mayer 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +6000 22nd Bet $100 to win $6,000

Michael Mayer Insights

The Raiders threw the ball on 57.8% of their plays from scrimmage last season while staying on the ground 42.2% of the time. Their offense was 12th in the league in points scored.

Las Vegas owned the 11th-ranked passing offense last season (231.4 passing yards per game), and it was worse on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-worst with 242.9 passing yards allowed per game.

All Raiders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Davante Adams +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Maxx Crosby +1200 (6th in NFL) Jimmy Garoppolo +10000 (24th in NFL) Chandler Jones +25000 (71st in NFL) Jakobi Meyers +20000 (75th in NFL) Hunter Renfrow +25000 (112th in NFL)

