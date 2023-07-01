The 2023 season kicks off for Michael Hoecht when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Michael Hoecht Injury Status

Hoecht is currently not on the injured list.

Michael Hoecht 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 34 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 4.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Michael Hoecht 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 12 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 13 Seahawks 2.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 14 Raiders 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 1.5 1.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 1.0 1.0 5 0 0

