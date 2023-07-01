Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Royals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:30 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .189 with six doubles, 18 home runs and 42 walks.
- Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 46.9% of his games this season (30 of 64), with at least two hits 10 times (15.6%).
- Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (21.9%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has an RBI in 27 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (32 of 64), with two or more runs nine times (14.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|36
|.214
|AVG
|.169
|.361
|OBP
|.290
|.459
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|14
|7
|HR
|11
|16
|RBI
|32
|33/22
|K/BB
|44/20
|0
|SB
|1
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.22 team ERA ranks 28th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (96 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Royals will send Lynch (1-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 3.96 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 36 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.96, with 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opponents are batting .237 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.