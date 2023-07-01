The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.262 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Daniel Lynch and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Royals.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Daniel Lynch

Daniel Lynch TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .189 with six doubles, 18 home runs and 42 walks.

Muncy has gotten at least one hit in 46.9% of his games this season (30 of 64), with at least two hits 10 times (15.6%).

Looking at the 64 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 14 of them (21.9%), and in 6.7% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has an RBI in 27 of 64 games this season, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 50.0% of his games this year (32 of 64), with two or more runs nine times (14.1%).

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 36 .214 AVG .169 .361 OBP .290 .459 SLG .460 10 XBH 14 7 HR 11 16 RBI 32 33/22 K/BB 44/20 0 SB 1

Royals Pitching Rankings