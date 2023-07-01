The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams opening the year with a tilt versus the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Matthew Stafford Injury Status

Stafford is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Matthew Stafford NFL MVP Odds

Matthew Stafford 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 206-for-303 (68%), 2,087 YDS (6.9 YPA), 10 TD, 8 INT 13 CAR, 9 YDS, 1 TD

Matthew Stafford Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 108.38 128 29 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 230.44 23 23 2023 ADP - 162 21

Matthew Stafford 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Bills 29 41 240 1 3 1 2 0 Week 2 Falcons 27 36 272 3 2 0 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 18 25 249 0 0 3 2 0 Week 4 @49ers 32 48 254 0 1 2 6 0 Week 5 Cowboys 28 42 308 1 1 0 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 26 33 253 1 1 2 -3 0 Week 8 49ers 22 33 187 1 0 2 -1 1 Week 9 @Buccaneers 13 27 165 1 0 2 -1 0 Week 11 @Saints 11 18 159 2 0 1 4 0

