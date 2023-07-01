Matthew Stafford: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is fast approaching, with Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams opening the year with a tilt versus the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Matthew Stafford Injury Status
Stafford is currently not on the injured list.
Matthew Stafford 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|206-for-303 (68%), 2,087 YDS (6.9 YPA), 10 TD, 8 INT
|13 CAR, 9 YDS, 1 TD
Matthew Stafford Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|108.38
|128
|29
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|230.44
|23
|23
|2023 ADP
|-
|162
|21
Matthew Stafford 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Bills
|29
|41
|240
|1
|3
|1
|2
|0
|Week 2
|Falcons
|27
|36
|272
|3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|18
|25
|249
|0
|0
|3
|2
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|32
|48
|254
|0
|1
|2
|6
|0
|Week 5
|Cowboys
|28
|42
|308
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Panthers
|26
|33
|253
|1
|1
|2
|-3
|0
|Week 8
|49ers
|22
|33
|187
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|1
|Week 9
|@Buccaneers
|13
|27
|165
|1
|0
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|11
|18
|159
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
