With +5000 odds to claim the MVP award this season, Matthew Stafford is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (17th-best odds in NFL). And that's not all, as he has other props you can bet on, too. Below, we highlight the available options.

Matthew Stafford 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +5000 17th Bet $100 to win $5,000 Off. POY +10000 43rd Bet $100 to win $10,000

Matthew Stafford Insights

Stafford threw for 2,087 yards (231.9 per game), completing 68% of his passes (206-for-303), with 10 TDs and eight INTs last season.

He tacked on nine rushing yards on 13 attempts with one touchdown, accumulating 1.0 yards per game.

The Rams ran 56.4% passing plays and 43.6% running plays last season. They were 27th in the league in scoring.

Los Angeles put up 182.8 passing yards per game on offense last season (27th in NFL), and it gave up 226 passing yards per game (21st) on the defensive side of the ball.

All Rams Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Cooper Kupp +15000 (31st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Aaron Donald +25000 (47th in NFL) +2000 (7th in NFL) Matthew Stafford +5000 (17th in NFL) +10000 (43rd in NFL) Cam Akers +25000 (112th in NFL) Tyler Higbee +25000 (112th in NFL)

