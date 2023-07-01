Marcus Epps is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Las Vegas Raiders kick off their season in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Marcus Epps Injury Status

Epps is currently not on the injury report.

Marcus Epps 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 92 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Marcus Epps 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Lions 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 2 Vikings 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 5 @Cardinals 0.0 1.0 6 0 1 Week 6 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 8 Steelers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 10 Commanders 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 11 @Colts 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 12 Packers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 1.0 8 0 0 Week 15 @Bears 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 17 Saints 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 18 Giants 0.0 1.0 3 0 2 Divisional Giants 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Championship Game 49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 0.0 0.0 6 0 0

