Makea Nacua and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Seattle Seahawks at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday in Week 11 of the 2023 campaign. Here is everything you need to know, if you're looking for Nacua's stats.

During his last three games, Puka Nacua's 14 receptions have yielded 229 yards (76.3 ypg). He's been targeted 26 times.

Makea Nacua Injury Status

Nacua is currently not on the injured list.

Makea Nacua 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 96 TAR, 64 REC, 827 YDS, 2 TD

Makea Nacua Fantasy Insights

Makea Nacua is the eighth-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 43rd overall, as he has put up 95.1 total fantasy points (10.6 per game).

In his last three games, Makea Nacua has caught 14 balls (on 26 targets) for 229 yards and zero touchdowns, good for 22.9 fantasy points (7.6 per game).

Makea Nacua has tallied 326 receiving yards and one touchdown on 25 catches (44 targets) in his last five games. In terms of fantasy points, he has 38.6 (7.7 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Makea Nacua's season as a fantasy producer came against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4, as he tallied 22.3 fantasy points by catching nine passes (on 10 targets) for 163 yards and one score.

From a fantasy perspective, Makea Nacua's matchup against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 2.6 fantasy points. He tallied four receptions for 26 yards on the day.

Other Rams Players

Makea Nacua 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 15 10 119 0 Week 2 49ers 20 15 147 0 Week 3 @Bengals 7 5 72 0 Week 4 @Colts 10 9 163 1 Week 5 Eagles 11 7 71 1 Week 6 Cardinals 7 4 26 0 Week 7 Steelers 12 8 154 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 7 3 43 0 Week 9 @Packers 7 3 32 0

