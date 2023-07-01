Lukas Dostal is +25000 to win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best goaltender. For more stats and information on this Anaheim Ducks player, see below.

Lukas Dostal's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +25000 (37th in NHL)

Lukas Dostal 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 13 Goaltending Record -- 6-6-0 Shots Against 12.71 394 Goals Against 3.85 44 Saves 11.29 350 Save % -- 0.888

Lukas Dostal's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

