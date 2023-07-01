In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Anaheim Ducks' Leo Carlsson is currently +3000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Leo Carlsson's Rookie of the Year Odds

Calder Trophy Odds: +3000 (5th in NHL)

Leo Carlsson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 22 Time on Ice 13:49 401:02 Goals 0.3 8 Assists 0.2 7 Points 0.5 15 Hits 0.4 13 Takeaways 0.4 13 Giveaways 0.5 14 Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Leo Carlsson's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

Live Stream: ESPN+

Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster

