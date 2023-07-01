Leo Carlsson 2023-24 NHL Calder Trophy Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Anaheim Ducks' Leo Carlsson is currently +3000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.
Leo Carlsson's Rookie of the Year Odds
- Calder Trophy Odds: +3000 (5th in NHL)
Leo Carlsson 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|22
|Time on Ice
|13:49
|401:02
|Goals
|0.3
|8
|Assists
|0.2
|7
|Points
|0.5
|15
|Hits
|0.4
|13
|Takeaways
|0.4
|13
|Giveaways
|0.5
|14
|Penalty Minutes
|0.2
|6
Leo Carlsson's Next Game
- Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+
