In terms of odds to win the Calder Memorial Trophy (awarded to the NHL's top rookie) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Anaheim Ducks' Leo Carlsson is currently +3000 -- continue reading for more stats and info.

Leo Carlsson's Rookie of the Year Odds

  • Calder Trophy Odds: +3000 (5th in NHL)

Leo Carlsson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 22
Time on Ice 13:49 401:02
Goals 0.3 8
Assists 0.2 7
Points 0.5 15
Hits 0.4 13
Takeaways 0.4 13
Giveaways 0.5 14
Penalty Minutes 0.2 6

Leo Carlsson's Next Game

