LeBron James 2023-24 NBA MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers is +8000 to win the NBA MVP award for the 2023-24 season -- scroll down for more stats and info on James.
LeBron James MVP Odds
- MVP Odds:+8000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)
- DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)
- Clutch Player Odds: +500 (2nd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $500)
LeBron James 2023-24 Stats
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|25
|Points
|25
|625
|Rebounds
|7.8
|196
|Assists
|7.2
|181
|Steals
|1.6
|39
|Blocks
|0.7
|18
|FG%
|53.4%
|236-for-442
|3P%
|37.5%
|54-for-144
LeBron James' Next Game
- Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Day: December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA
