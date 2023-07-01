In terms of odds to win the NBA Defensive Player of the Year award for 2023-24, the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is currently +25000 -- scroll down for more stats and info.

LeBron James DPOY Odds

DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

MVP Odds: +8000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

+8000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000) Clutch Player Odds: +500 (2nd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $500)

LeBron James 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 25 625 Rebounds 7.8 196 Assists 7.2 181 Steals 1.6 39 Blocks 0.7 18 FG% 53.4% 236-for-442 3P% 37.5% 54-for-144

LeBron James' Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves

Los Angeles Lakers at Minnesota Timberwolves Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM

9:00 PM TV Channel: NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA

TV Channel: NBA TV, BSN, SportsNet LA

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

