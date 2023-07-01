LeBron James' odds of winning the 2023-24 NBA Clutch Player of the Year award are +500. For more stats and info on this Los Angeles Lakers player, scroll down.

LeBron James Clutch POY Odds

Clutch Player Odds: +500 (2nd in NBA, Bet $100 to win $500)

MVP Odds: +8000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000)

+8000 (13th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $8000) DPOY Odds: +25000 (26th in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

LeBron James 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 25 Points 25.0 625 Rebounds 7.8 196 Assists 7.2 181 Steals 1.6 39 Blocks 0.7 18 FG% 53.4% 236-for-442 3P% 37.5% 54-for-144

LeBron James' Next Game

Matchup: Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM

8:00 PM TV Channel: BSOK, SportsNet LA

TV Channel: BSOK, SportsNet LA

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

