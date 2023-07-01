Larrell Murchison is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Rams match up with the Seattle Seahawks in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Larrell Murchison Injury Status

Murchison is currently not on the injured list.

Is Murchison your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Larrell Murchison 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 8 Tackles (2.0 for loss), 2.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Murchison and the Los Angeles Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Rams Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Larrell Murchison 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 8 @Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 2.0 2.0 4 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.