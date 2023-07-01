Kyren Williams is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Rams clash with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Kyren Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently not listed as injured.

Kyren Williams 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 35 CAR, 139 YDS (4.0 YPC), 0 TD 12 TAR, 9 REC, 76 YDS, 0 TD

Kyren Williams Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 21.50 344 79 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 58.22 246 61 2023 ADP - 270 72

Kyren Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 10 Cardinals 1 9 0 3 30 0 Week 11 @Saints 7 36 0 1 8 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 11 35 0 3 25 0 Week 13 Seahawks 3 9 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Raiders 3 19 0 1 10 0 Week 15 @Packers 2 7 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 6 18 0 1 3 0 Week 17 @Chargers 2 6 0 0 0 0

