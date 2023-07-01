Kyren Williams: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Kyren Williams is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Rams clash with the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Kyren Williams Injury Status
Williams is currently not listed as injured.
Kyren Williams 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|35 CAR, 139 YDS (4.0 YPC), 0 TD
|12 TAR, 9 REC, 76 YDS, 0 TD
Kyren Williams Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|21.50
|344
|79
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|58.22
|246
|61
|2023 ADP
|-
|270
|72
Kyren Williams 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|1
|9
|0
|3
|30
|0
|Week 11
|@Saints
|7
|36
|0
|1
|8
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|11
|35
|0
|3
|25
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|3
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|3
|19
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|6
|18
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
