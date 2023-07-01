In Week 13 of the 2023 season, Kobie Turner and the Los Angeles Rams will play the Cleveland Browns at 4:25 PM ET on Sunday. Peruse Turner's stats in the piece below.

Kobie Turner Injury Status

Turner is currently listed as active.

Kobie Turner 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 42 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 4.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Kobie Turner 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Seahawks 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Bengals 0.5 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 @Colts 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Eagles 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 6 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 7 Steelers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 3 0 1 Week 9 @Packers 1.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 11 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 2.0 2.0 4 0 0

