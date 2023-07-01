The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Khalil Mack and the Los Angeles Chargers opening the year with a game against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Khalil Mack Injury Status

Mack is currently listed as active.

Khalil Mack 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 50 Tackles (12 for loss), 8 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Khalil Mack 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Raiders 3 3 6 0 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 1 1 2 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 0 0 5 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 1 1 2 0 0 Week 5 @Browns 0 1 3 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 1 1 5 0 1 Week 7 Seahawks 0 0 2 0 0 Week 9 @Falcons 0 0 2 0 0 Week 10 @49ers 1 2 4 0 0 Week 11 Chiefs 0 0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 0 1 2 0 0 Week 13 @Raiders 0 0 3 0 0 Week 14 Dolphins 0 0 3 0 0 Week 15 Titans 0 0 5 0 1 Week 16 @Colts 1 1 2 0 0 Week 17 Rams 0 0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 0 1 2 0 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 1 1 3 0 0

