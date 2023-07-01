With +20000 odds to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Khalil Mack a long shot for the award (51st-best odds in league).

Khalil Mack 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Khalil Mack Insights

On defense Mack, who played in 17 games, registered 50 tackles, 12.0 TFL, and eight sacks.

The Chargers ranked seventh in pass defense last season (200.4 passing yards allowed per game), but they played really well on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 269.6 passing yards per game.

With 89.6 offensive rushing yards per game (third-worst) and 145.8 rushing yards allowed per game on defense (fifth-worst), Los Angeles played poorly on both sides of the ball in the running game last season.

All Chargers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Herbert +1100 (3rd in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Joey Bosa +3500 (14th in NFL) Derwin James +8000 (24th in NFL) Austin Ekeler +3500 (24th in NFL) Khalil Mack +20000 (51st in NFL) Keenan Allen +20000 (75th in NFL) Quentin Johnston +25000 (112th in NFL) Mike Williams +25000 (112th in NFL)

