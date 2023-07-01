Kevin Fiala 2023-24 NHL MVP Odds, Prop Bets & Futures
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 9:05 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.
Kevin Fiala's Hart Trophy Odds
- MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)
Kevin Fiala 2023-24 Insights
|Stat
|Avg.
|Total
|Games Played
|--
|29
|Time on Ice
|17:18
|502:03
|Goals
|0.2
|6
|Assists
|0.8
|23
|Points
|1.0
|29
|Hits
|0.4
|13
|Takeaways
|0.4
|11
|Giveaways
|0.8
|22
|Penalty Minutes
|1.1
|32
Kevin Fiala's Next Game
- Matchup: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings
- Game Day: December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM
- TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
