Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Los Angeles Kings' Kevin Fiala is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Kevin Fiala's Hart Trophy Odds

MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Kevin Fiala 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 29 Time on Ice 17:18 502:03 Goals 0.2 6 Assists 0.8 23 Points 1.0 29 Hits 0.4 13 Takeaways 0.4 11 Giveaways 0.8 22 Penalty Minutes 1.1 32

Kevin Fiala's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings

Calgary Flames at Los Angeles Kings Game Day: December 23, 2023

December 23, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

