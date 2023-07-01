Kenneth Walker III: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Kenneth Walker III's 2023 season starts on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Seattle Seahawks against the Los Angeles Rams. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.
Kenneth Walker III Injury Status
Walker is currently not on the injury report.
Is Walker your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Kenneth Walker III NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Kenneth Walker III 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|228 CAR, 1,050 YDS (4.6 YPC), 9 TD
|35 TAR, 27 REC, 165 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Walker and the Seattle Seahawks with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Kenneth Walker III Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|175.50
|43
|15
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|172.55
|51
|12
|2023 ADP
|-
|32
|13
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kenneth Walker III 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 2
|@49ers
|4
|10
|0
|2
|5
|0
|Week 3
|Falcons
|3
|19
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|@Lions
|8
|29
|0
|1
|-5
|0
|Week 5
|@Saints
|8
|88
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Cardinals
|21
|97
|1
|2
|13
|0
|Week 7
|@Chargers
|23
|167
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Giants
|18
|51
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 9
|@Cardinals
|26
|109
|2
|3
|20
|0
|Week 10
|@Buccaneers
|10
|17
|0
|6
|55
|0
|Week 12
|Raiders
|14
|26
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 13
|@Rams
|3
|36
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 15
|49ers
|12
|47
|0
|4
|32
|0
|Week 16
|@Chiefs
|26
|107
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Week 17
|Jets
|23
|133
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 18
|Rams
|29
|114
|0
|1
|10
|0
|Wild Card
|@49ers
|15
|63
|1
|1
|3
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.