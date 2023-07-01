Kenneth Murray: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Kenneth Murray's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Los Angeles Chargers against the Miami Dolphins. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.
Kenneth Murray Injury Status
Murray is currently not listed as injured.
Kenneth Murray 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|76 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.
Kenneth Murray 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Browns
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|1
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|0.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@49ers
|0.0
|2.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|1
|Week 16
|@Colts
|1.0
|1.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|0.5
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
