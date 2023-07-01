Kenneth Murray's 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Los Angeles Chargers against the Miami Dolphins. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Kenneth Murray Injury Status

Murray is currently not listed as injured.

Kenneth Murray 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 76 Tackles (7.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Kenneth Murray 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Raiders 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Texans 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 5 @Browns 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 6 Broncos 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 7 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 5 1 1 Week 9 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 10 @49ers 0.0 2.0 5 0 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 13 @Raiders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 15 Titans 0.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 16 @Colts 1.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 17 Rams 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 0.5 0.0 8 0 0

