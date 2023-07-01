Keenan Allen: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 season kicks off for Keenan Allen when the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Keenan Allen Injury Status
Allen is currently listed as active.
Keenan Allen 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|89 TAR, 66 REC, 752 YDS, 4 TD
Keenan Allen Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|98.00
|138
|41
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|132.35
|87
|22
|2023 ADP
|-
|43
|19
Keenan Allen 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|4
|4
|66
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|2
|2
|11
|0
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|8
|5
|94
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|7
|5
|49
|1
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|14
|6
|88
|1
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|14
|12
|92
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|9
|8
|86
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|14
|11
|104
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|6
|5
|60
|0
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|11
|8
|102
|2
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|13
|6
|61
|0
