The 2023 season kicks off for Keenan Allen when the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins play at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Keenan Allen Injury Status

Allen is currently listed as active.

Keenan Allen 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 89 TAR, 66 REC, 752 YDS, 4 TD

Keenan Allen Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 98.00 138 41 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 132.35 87 22 2023 ADP - 43 19

Keenan Allen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 4 4 66 0 Week 7 Seahawks 2 2 11 0 Week 11 Chiefs 8 5 94 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 7 5 49 1 Week 13 @Raiders 14 6 88 1 Week 14 Dolphins 14 12 92 0 Week 15 Titans 9 8 86 0 Week 16 @Colts 14 11 104 0 Week 17 Rams 6 5 60 0 Week 18 @Broncos 11 8 102 2 Wild Card @Jaguars 13 6 61 0

