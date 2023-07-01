At +20000, Keenan Allen is a long shot to take home the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 75th-best in the league.

Keenan Allen 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Keenan Allen Insights

Allen contributed with 752 receiving yards on 66 catches (89 targets) with four TDs last season. He delivered 75.2 yards per contest.

The Chargers called a pass on 63.8% of their plays from scrimmage last year while running the ball 36.2% of the time. Their offense was 13th in the NFL in points scored.

On the offensive side of the ball, Los Angeles was a top-five unit in terms of passing yards last season, ranking third-best in the NFL by averaging 269.6 passing yards per game. It ranked seventh on defense (200.4 passing yards allowed per game).

All Chargers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Herbert +1100 (3rd in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Joey Bosa +3500 (14th in NFL) Derwin James +8000 (24th in NFL) Austin Ekeler +3500 (24th in NFL) Khalil Mack +20000 (51st in NFL) Keenan Allen +20000 (75th in NFL) Quentin Johnston +25000 (112th in NFL) Mike Williams +25000 (112th in NFL)

