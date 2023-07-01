Justin Herbert is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Los Angeles Chargers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Justin Herbert Injury Status

Herbert is currently not on the injury report.

Check Out Justin Herbert NFL MVP Odds

Justin Herbert 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 477-for-699 (68.2%), 4,739 YDS (6.8 YPA), 25 TD, 10 INT 54 CAR, 147 YDS, 0 TD

Justin Herbert Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 279.26 11 11 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 312.70 6 6 2023 ADP - 46 6

Justin Herbert 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Raiders 26 34 279 3 0 4 1 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 33 48 334 3 1 2 1 0 Week 3 Jaguars 25 45 297 1 1 1 7 0 Week 4 @Texans 27 39 340 2 0 4 -5 0 Week 5 @Browns 22 34 228 1 0 5 13 0 Week 6 Broncos 37 57 238 0 1 2 9 0 Week 7 Seahawks 33 51 293 2 1 3 22 0 Week 9 @Falcons 30 43 245 1 1 1 3 0 Week 10 @49ers 21 35 196 1 1 5 22 0 Week 11 Chiefs 23 30 280 2 1 5 17 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 35 47 274 3 0 4 38 0 Week 13 @Raiders 28 47 335 1 0 5 7 0 Week 14 Dolphins 39 51 367 1 0 4 8 0 Week 15 Titans 28 42 313 0 2 1 2 0 Week 16 @Colts 24 31 235 0 1 5 1 0 Week 17 Rams 21 28 212 2 0 1 2 0 Week 18 @Broncos 25 37 273 2 0 2 -1 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 25 43 273 1 0 3 12 0

