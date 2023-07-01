Justin Herbert: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Justin Herbert is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Los Angeles Chargers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.
Justin Herbert Injury Status
Herbert is currently not on the injury report.
Is Herbert your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Justin Herbert NFL MVP Odds
Justin Herbert 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|477-for-699 (68.2%), 4,739 YDS (6.8 YPA), 25 TD, 10 INT
|54 CAR, 147 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Justin Herbert Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|279.26
|11
|11
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|312.70
|6
|6
|2023 ADP
|-
|46
|6
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Justin Herbert 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|26
|34
|279
|3
|0
|4
|1
|0
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|33
|48
|334
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|25
|45
|297
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|27
|39
|340
|2
|0
|4
|-5
|0
|Week 5
|@Browns
|22
|34
|228
|1
|0
|5
|13
|0
|Week 6
|Broncos
|37
|57
|238
|0
|1
|2
|9
|0
|Week 7
|Seahawks
|33
|51
|293
|2
|1
|3
|22
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|30
|43
|245
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@49ers
|21
|35
|196
|1
|1
|5
|22
|0
|Week 11
|Chiefs
|23
|30
|280
|2
|1
|5
|17
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|35
|47
|274
|3
|0
|4
|38
|0
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|28
|47
|335
|1
|0
|5
|7
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|39
|51
|367
|1
|0
|4
|8
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|28
|42
|313
|0
|2
|1
|2
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|24
|31
|235
|0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|21
|28
|212
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|25
|37
|273
|2
|0
|2
|-1
|0
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|25
|43
|273
|1
|0
|3
|12
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.