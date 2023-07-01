At +1100, Justin Herbert holds the third-best odds in the NFL to bring home the 2023 MVP award. There are even more things to wager on, too, as he has two different bets available for 2023. We go over his available odds below.

Justin Herbert 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +1100 3rd Bet $100 to win $1,100 Off. POY +3000 15th Bet $100 to win $3,000

Justin Herbert Insights

Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws (477-for-699), with 25 TDs and 10 INTs last year.

The Chargers, who were 13th in the league in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 63.8% of the time while running the ball 36.2% of the time.

Los Angeles ranked seventh in pass defense last season (200.4 passing yards allowed per game), but it excelled on the offensive side of the ball, ranking third-best in the NFL with 269.6 passing yards per game.

All Chargers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Herbert +1100 (3rd in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Joey Bosa +3500 (14th in NFL) Derwin James +8000 (24th in NFL) Austin Ekeler +3500 (24th in NFL) Khalil Mack +20000 (51st in NFL) Keenan Allen +20000 (75th in NFL) Quentin Johnston +25000 (112th in NFL) Mike Williams +25000 (112th in NFL)

