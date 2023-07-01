Julian Love is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Seattle Seahawks clash with the Los Angeles Rams in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Julian Love Injury Status

Love is currently not on the injury report.

Julian Love 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 116 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 2 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Other Seahawks Players

Julian Love 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 2 Panthers 1.0 2.0 7 0 0 Week 3 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 14 0 0 Week 4 Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 @Packers 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 6 Ravens 0.0 0.0 5 1 2 Week 7 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 8 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 10 Texans 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 Lions 0.0 1.0 7 0 1 Week 12 @Cowboys 0.0 1.0 11 1 1 Week 13 Commanders 0.0 1.0 13 0 0 Week 14 Eagles 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 15 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 16 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 17 Colts 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Wild Card @Vikings 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Divisional @Eagles 0.0 2.0 8 0 0

