The 2023 season kicks off for JT Woods when the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

JT Woods Injury Status

Woods is currently not listed as injured.

Is Woods your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

JT Woods 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 3 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Woods and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Chargers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

JT Woods 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 11 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 17 Rams 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.