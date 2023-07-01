Joshua Onujiogu is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Seattle Seahawks kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Joshua Onujiogu Injury Status

Onujiogu is currently not on the injured list.

Joshua Onujiogu 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
3 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Joshua Onujiogu 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 9 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 3 0 0

