Joshua Kelley is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Chargers square off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Joshua Kelley Injury Status

Kelley is currently listed as active.

Is Kelley your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Joshua Kelley 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 69 CAR, 287 YDS (4.2 YPC), 2 TD 25 TAR, 14 REC, 101 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Kelley and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Joshua Kelley Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 50.80 241 55 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 63.51 230 58 2023 ADP - 230 65

Other Chargers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Joshua Kelley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Raiders 4 21 0 2 14 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 4 22 0 1 3 0 Week 3 Jaguars 1 -3 0 2 6 0 Week 4 @Texans 4 15 0 0 0 0 Week 5 @Browns 10 49 1 2 33 0 Week 12 @Cardinals 2 4 0 2 16 0 Week 13 @Raiders 7 30 0 0 0 0 Week 14 Dolphins 4 29 0 1 6 0 Week 15 Titans 10 24 1 1 7 0 Week 16 @Colts 9 33 0 1 9 0 Week 17 Rams 9 45 0 1 1 0 Week 18 @Broncos 5 18 0 1 6 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 7 20 0 1 8 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.