Joshua Kelley: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Joshua Kelley is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Chargers square off against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.
Joshua Kelley Injury Status
Kelley is currently listed as active.
Is Kelley your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Joshua Kelley 2022 Stats
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|69 CAR, 287 YDS (4.2 YPC), 2 TD
|25 TAR, 14 REC, 101 YDS, 0 TD
Rep Kelley and the Los Angeles Chargers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Joshua Kelley Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|50.80
|241
|55
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|63.51
|230
|58
|2023 ADP
|-
|230
|65
Other Chargers Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Joshua Kelley 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|Raiders
|4
|21
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 2
|@Chiefs
|4
|22
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 3
|Jaguars
|1
|-3
|0
|2
|6
|0
|Week 4
|@Texans
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 5
|@Browns
|10
|49
|1
|2
|33
|0
|Week 12
|@Cardinals
|2
|4
|0
|2
|16
|0
|Week 13
|@Raiders
|7
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Dolphins
|4
|29
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 15
|Titans
|10
|24
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|@Colts
|9
|33
|0
|1
|9
|0
|Week 17
|Rams
|9
|45
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Week 18
|@Broncos
|5
|18
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Wild Card
|@Jaguars
|7
|20
|0
|1
|8
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.