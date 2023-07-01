The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is just around the corner, with Josh Palmer and the Los Angeles Chargers opening the year with a game against the Miami Dolphins at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Josh Palmer Injury Status

Palmer is currently listed as active.

Josh Palmer 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 107 TAR, 72 REC, 769 YDS, 3 TD

Josh Palmer Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 97.30 142 42 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 61.49 235 88 2023 ADP - 238 82

Josh Palmer 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Raiders 4 3 5 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 8 4 30 1 Week 3 Jaguars 9 6 99 0 Week 4 @Texans 1 1 25 0 Week 5 @Browns 6 3 24 0 Week 6 Broncos 12 9 57 0 Week 9 @Falcons 10 8 106 0 Week 10 @49ers 8 3 44 0 Week 11 Chiefs 10 8 106 2 Week 12 @Cardinals 7 5 56 0 Week 13 @Raiders 11 7 60 0 Week 14 Dolphins 6 4 53 0 Week 15 Titans 5 5 49 0 Week 16 @Colts 3 2 16 0 Week 17 Rams 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 6 4 39 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 6 2 31 0

