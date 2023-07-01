Josh Jacobs is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Las Vegas Raiders collide with the Denver Broncos in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Josh Jacobs Injury Status

Jacobs is currently not listed as injured.

Josh Jacobs 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 340 CAR, 1,653 YDS (4.9 YPC), 12 TD 64 TAR, 53 REC, 400 YDS, 0 TD

Josh Jacobs Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 275.30 12 1 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 205.10 37 7 2023 ADP - 19 8

Other Raiders Players

Josh Jacobs 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Chargers 10 57 0 1 16 0 Week 2 Cardinals 19 69 0 1 12 0 Week 3 @Titans 13 66 0 5 31 0 Week 4 Broncos 28 144 2 5 31 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 21 154 1 5 39 0 Week 7 Texans 20 143 3 3 12 0 Week 8 @Saints 10 43 0 2 11 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 17 67 0 3 20 0 Week 10 Colts 21 78 1 6 28 0 Week 11 @Broncos 24 109 0 3 51 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 33 229 2 6 74 0 Week 13 Chargers 26 144 1 2 6 0 Week 14 @Rams 27 99 1 2 15 0 Week 15 Patriots 22 93 0 2 17 0 Week 16 @Steelers 15 44 0 1 6 0 Week 17 49ers 17 69 1 4 26 0 Week 18 Chiefs 17 45 0 2 5 0

