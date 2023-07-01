Joshua Jacobs is +15000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to bookmakers. Those odds are 19th-best in the league.

Joshua Jacobs 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Joshua Jacobs Insights

Jacobs has posted a team-best 186 rushing attempts for 622 total yards (62.2 ypg). He has five rushing scores.

Jacobs figures in the air, catching 30 balls for 253 yards (25.3 ypg).

The Raiders, 26th in the NFL in scoring, have attempted a pass 56.1% of the time and rushed 43.9% of the time.

Las Vegas ranks third-worst in rushing offense (83.3 rushing yards per game) and fourth-worst in rushing defense (135.6 rushing yards per game allowed) this year.

All Raiders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Maxx Crosby +2200 (4th in NFL) Josh Jacobs +15000 (19th in NFL) Jakobi Meyers +20000 (26th in NFL) Davante Adams +25000 (44th in NFL) Hunter Renfrow +25000 (44th in NFL)

