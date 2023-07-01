Jordyn Brooks is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Seattle Seahawks kick off their season in Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Jordyn Brooks Injury Status

Brooks is currently not listed as injured.

Jordyn Brooks 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 161 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Jordyn Brooks 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Broncos 0.0 0.0 12 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 4 @Lions 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 5 @Saints 0.0 0.0 11 0 1 Week 6 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 7 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 8 Giants 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 12 0 1 Week 10 @Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 16 0 1 Week 12 Raiders 0.0 0.0 16 0 1 Week 13 @Rams 1.0 1.0 9 0 0 Week 14 Panthers 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 15 49ers 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 17 Jets 0.0 1.0 4 0 0

