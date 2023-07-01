The 2023 campaign kicks off for Jordan Fuller when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jordan Fuller Injury Status

Fuller is currently not on the injured list.

Jordan Fuller 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 11 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Rams Players

Jordan Fuller 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Falcons 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

