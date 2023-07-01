The 2023 season kicks off for Jonah Williams when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jonah Williams Injury Status

Williams is currently listed as active.

Is Williams your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Jonah Williams 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 23 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Williams and the Los Angeles Rams with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Rams Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jonah Williams 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 6 Panthers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 13 Seahawks 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 14 Raiders 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 @Packers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 16 Broncos 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Chargers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.