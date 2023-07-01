Jonah Williams: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The 2023 season kicks off for Jonah Williams when the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks come together at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Jonah Williams Injury Status
Williams is currently listed as active.
Jonah Williams 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|23 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Other Rams Players
Jonah Williams 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 6
|Panthers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Cardinals
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Raiders
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Broncos
|0.5
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Seahawks
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
