John Johnson is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Los Angeles Rams kick off their season in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

John Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently not on the injured list.

John Johnson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 96 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.

John Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Panthers 0.5 0.0 7 0 0 Week 2 Jets 0.0 0.0 6 0 1 Week 3 Steelers 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 4 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 5 Chargers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 Patriots 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 7 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 @Bills 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 0.0 0.0 1 1 1 Week 14 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 15 Ravens 0.0 0.0 9 0 1 Week 16 Saints 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 17 @Commanders 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 18 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0

