John Gibson is +6600 to win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, presented to the NHL's best goaltender. For more stats and information on this Anaheim Ducks player, see below.

John Gibson's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +6600 (19th in NHL)

John Gibson 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 21 Goaltending Record -- 6-13-0 Shots Against 19.47 584 Goals Against 2.85 55 Saves 17.60 528 Save % -- 0.904

John Gibson's Next Game

Matchup: Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks

Calgary Flames at Anaheim Ducks Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM

10:00 PM TV Channel: BSW,ESPN+

