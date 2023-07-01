Joey Bosa is set to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Los Angeles Chargers match up with the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Joey Bosa Injury Status

Bosa is currently not on the injured list.

Joey Bosa 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 10 Tackles (3 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Joey Bosa 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Raiders 1.5 1 3 0 0 Week 2 @Chiefs 0 1 3 0 0 Week 3 Jaguars 0 0 1 0 0 Week 17 Rams 0 0 2 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 1 1 1 0 0 Wild Card @Jaguars 0 0 1 0 0

