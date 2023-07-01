With +3500 odds to win the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Joey Bosa outside the top-10 favorites for the award (14th-best odds in NFL).

Want to bet on Joey Bosa? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Joey Bosa 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +3500 14th Bet $100 to win $3,500

Joey Bosa Insights

Last year Bosa compiled 10 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and 2.5 sacks in five games.

The Chargers had the seventh-ranked defense this year in terms of passing yards last season (200.4 allowed per game), and they were more effective on offense, ranking third-best with 269.6 passing yards per game.

With 89.6 offensive rushing yards per game (third-worst) and 145.8 rushing yards allowed per game on defense (fifth-worst), Los Angeles struggled on both sides of the ball in the running game last season.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Chargers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Herbert +1100 (3rd in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Joey Bosa +3500 (14th in NFL) Derwin James +8000 (24th in NFL) Austin Ekeler +3500 (24th in NFL) Khalil Mack +20000 (51st in NFL) Keenan Allen +20000 (75th in NFL) Quentin Johnston +25000 (112th in NFL) Mike Williams +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.