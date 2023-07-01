With +10000 odds to claim the MVP award this season, Jimmy Garoppolo is a long shot for the award (24th-best odds in league).

Jimmy Garoppolo 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout MVP +10000 24th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Jimmy Garoppolo Insights

Last season Garoppolo recorded 2,437 yards passing (221.5 per game), going 207-for-308 (67.2%) with 16 TDs and four INTs.

He added 33 rushing yards on 23 attempts with two touchdowns, accumulating 3.0 yards per game.

The Raiders, who were 12th in the NFL in points scored last year, dropped back to pass 57.8% of the time while opting for the ground attack 42.2% of the time.

Despite sporting a bottom-five pass defense last season that ranked fourth-worst in the NFL (242.9 passing yards allowed per game), Las Vegas played better offensively, ranking 11th in the NFL by putting up 231.4 passing yards per game.

All Raiders Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Davante Adams +20000 (41st in NFL) +2500 (8th in NFL) Maxx Crosby +1200 (6th in NFL) Jimmy Garoppolo +10000 (24th in NFL) Chandler Jones +25000 (71st in NFL) Jakobi Meyers +20000 (75th in NFL) Hunter Renfrow +25000 (112th in NFL)

