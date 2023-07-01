The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Jesper Horsted and the Las Vegas Raiders opening the year with a game against the Denver Broncos at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Jesper Horsted Injury Status

Horsted is currently not listed as injured.

Jesper Horsted 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 4 TAR, 3 REC, 19 YDS, 0 TD

Jesper Horsted Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 1.90 520 102 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 9.50 487 99 2023 ADP - 622 100

Other Raiders Players

Jesper Horsted 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 5 @Chiefs 3 3 19 0 Week 8 @Saints 1 0 0 0

